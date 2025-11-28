NBA: Reed Sheppard Stars As Houston Rockets Pip Golden State Warriors 104-100
Reed Sheppard scored a career-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists, and the Houston Rockets rallied from 12 points down at halftime to beat the Golden State Warriors 104-100 in the NBA Cup on Thursday (November 27, 2025) in a rematch from the first round of last season's playoffs when Golden State won Game 7 as the seventh seed. Jimmy Butler had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, Stephen Curry scored 14 points, and rookie Will Richard 18 for the Warriors. Moses Moody, who reached 2,000 career points, hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to pull Golden State within two. Then Moody fouled Sheppard, who converted both free throws to seal it.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE