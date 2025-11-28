NBA: Reed Sheppard Stars As Houston Rockets Pip Golden State Warriors 104-100

Reed Sheppard scored a career-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists, and the Houston Rockets rallied from 12 points down at halftime to beat the Golden State Warriors 104-100 in the NBA Cup on Thursday (November 27, 2025) in a rematch from the first round of last season's playoffs when Golden State won Game 7 as the seventh seed. Jimmy Butler had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, Stephen Curry scored 14 points, and rookie Will Richard 18 for the Warriors. Moses Moody, who reached 2,000 career points, hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to pull Golden State within two. Then Moody fouled Sheppard, who converted both free throws to seal it.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard shoots past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy
1/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is called for an offensive foul against Houston Rockets' Aaron Holiday during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Alperen Şengün
Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün shoots past Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Jimmy Butler III-4
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III shoots past Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski fouls Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith, Jr. during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green interacts with referee Sean Wright during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Moses Moody
After securing a loose ball, Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody passes against Houston Rockets' Aaron Holiday during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) defends against Houston Rockets guard JD Davison during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Warriors Vs Rockets NBA Basketball game-Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie shoots past by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 2 LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma Disappoints For PUN; Prithvi Shaw Stars In MAH Victory

  2. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Karan KC Gives KAG Perfect Start, Picks Wicket In 1st Over

  3. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

  4. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. RTI Reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. 'No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air': CJI Calls For Expert-Led Long-Term Plan

  5. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  2. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  3. Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

  4. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs