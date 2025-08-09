A

The BJP Mahila Morcha is an integral part of the BJP’s organisation. Each state has its Morcha unit and a national president of the Mahila Morcha. The morcha boasts of having stalwart leaders like Smt. Vijaya Raje Scindia, Smt.Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani, Saroj Pandey, and Vijaya Rahatkar have been its president in the recent past.

When I was made Mahila Morcha president of the BJP Delhi, I realised that I have a legacy to carry, a bigger picture to envisage and that I am a part of the chain that I am supposed to nurture and pass on. Mahila Morcha is a nurturing ground, a training field for women leaders who are constantly serving the country in various capacities.

The current Mahila Morcha national team boasts dozens of MPs, MLAs, councillors, and chairmen of various government bodies. We also have another chief minister, Rekha Gupta (after Shushma Swaraj), who was a part of the national morcha.