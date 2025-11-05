Richa Ghosh To Be Felicitated With Gold-Plated Bat And Ball For Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph

The Cricket Association of Bengal will felicitate India’s wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh with a gold-plated bat and ball, signed by Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami, for her stellar showing in the Women’s World Cup 2025

ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India title win Richa Ghosh reaction
India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • The Cricket Association of Bengal to honour Richa Ghosh for her performances in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  • Richa scored 235 runs at a strike rate of 133.52, hitting 12 sixes - joint-most in a Women’s World Cup

  • Her 34 off 24 balls in the final helped India beat South Africa by 52 runs, with CAB praising her journey from Siliguri to World Cup champion

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will present India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh specially crafted gold-plated bat and ball at a grand felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens on Saturday for her stellar performance in the Women's World Cup.

Richa, one of the architects of India's historic title triumph, scored 235 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 133.52 -- the highest in the tournament -- and was among the team's top five run-getters.

The bat and ball, signed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly and pace legend Jhulan Goswami, will be presented to her in recognition of her "outstanding achievements and invaluable contribution to Indian cricket".

CAB president Ganguly said the association was proud to honour a player who has brought glory to Bengal and India with her fearless performances.

"Richa has shown remarkable talent, composure, and fighting spirit on the world stage. Honouring her with this gold bat and ball is a small token of our recognition for her extraordinary contribution to Indian cricket. She is an inspiration for every young cricketer in Bengal and across the country,” Ganguly stated in a release.

Batting at No. 7, the 22-year-old Siliguri-born cricketer provided crucial late-order firepower, including a blistering 34 off 24 balls in the final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, where India defeated Laura Wolvaardt’s side by 52 runs.

Overall, Richa smashed 12 sixes in the tournament, equalling Deandra Dottin’s record for the most sixes in a single Women’s World Cup.

The second wicketkeeper from Siliguri to represent India after Wriddhiman Saha, Richa now has in her trophy cabinet the Women's World Cup, U-19 World Cup, Women’s Premier League title, Asian Games gold and Commonwealth Games silver.

The CAB, in a statement, lauded Richa’s journey from Siliguri to international stardom, describing her rise as a story of discipline, dedication, and self-belief.

The association said it hoped the felicitation would inspire a new generation of girls in Bengal to take up the sport and pursue their dreams.

Daughter of club-level cricketer turned umpire Manabendra Ghosh, Richa's talent was spotted when she was just eight years old.

She made the Bengal U-19 side at just 12, broke into the U-23 team the same season, and debuted for the senior side at 13.

A genuine all-rounder in her early years, Richa opened both the batting and bowling, sharing the new ball with Jhulan Goswami while also donning the wicketkeeping gloves.

