Richa Ghosh Honoured: Mamata Banerjee Affirms To Name New Darjeeling Stadium After Women's World Cup Winner

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee affirms to build new stadium in Darjeeling
It will be named as the Richa Ghosh stadium
Richa played a crucial role in India's Women's World cup win
Indian wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh will be honoured with a stadium of her own name in Darjeeling by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who recently met the 22-year-old at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
An event was organized in collaboration between the West Bengal government and the Cricket association of Bengal (CAB) to felicitate Richa Ghosh for her excellent performance in the recently concluded ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
The Indian team finally ended their wait for a maiden ICC Women's trophy after beating South Africa in the final by 52-runs at the jampacked DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Since then, state governments have come forward to hand cash prizes to several Indian players with Mamata Banerjee becoming the latest to do so.
Richa Ghosh was handed Bengal's highest civilian award - Banga Bhushan, along with a cash reward of whopping INR 34 Lakhs.
The 22-year-old was also appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the West Bengal government during a glamorous one-hour event in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.
While congratulating Richa and speaking about India's World Cup win, Mamata Banerjee assured that a stadium in Darjeeling will be built soon upon a land of 27 acres and that it will be known as the "Richa Ghosh Stadium".
"Richa became a world champion at just 22. On behalf of the West Bengal government, we honoured her, but I want to do more. There’s about 27 acres of land in Darjeeling, and I’ve asked the mayor to plan a cricket stadium there."
"It should be named the Richa Cricket Stadium so that people remember her performance in the future and are inspired by it." - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.
The event also saw the likes of former India great Jhulan Goswami and CAB President Sourav Ganguly, who presented Richa with a gold-plated bat and a signed ball.
Richa Ghosh had played a crucial role in ending India's wait for the elusive World Cup trophy. She scored a total of 235 runs from 8 matches with a best of 94 in the league stages. The explosive right-hander had also made small but substantial contributions during the semi-final and final.
(With PTI inputs..)