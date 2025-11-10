Richa Ghosh Honoured: Mamata Banerjee Affirms To Name New Darjeeling Stadium After Women's World Cup Winner

In this image posted, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates Richa Ghosh, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, during a felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami is also seen. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI

In this image posted, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates Richa Ghosh, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, during a felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami is also seen. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI