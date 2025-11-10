Richa Ghosh Honoured: Mamata Banerjee Affirms To Name New Darjeeling Stadium After Women's World Cup Winner

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will honour Richa Ghosh with a stadium of her name in Darjeeling for the wicket-keeper batter's vital contribution in India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph on home soil

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Richa Ghosh felicitation in Kolkata
In this image posted, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates Richa Ghosh, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, during a felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami is also seen. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee affirms to build new stadium in Darjeeling

  • It will be named as the Richa Ghosh stadium

  • Richa played a crucial role in India's Women's World cup win

Indian wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh will be honoured with a stadium of her own name in Darjeeling by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who recently met the 22-year-old at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

An event was organized in collaboration between the West Bengal government and the Cricket association of Bengal (CAB) to felicitate Richa Ghosh for her excellent performance in the recently concluded ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The Indian team finally ended their wait for a maiden ICC Women's trophy after beating South Africa in the final by 52-runs at the jampacked DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Since then, state governments have come forward to hand cash prizes to several Indian players with Mamata Banerjee becoming the latest to do so.

Richa Ghosh was handed Bengal's highest civilian award - Banga Bhushan, along with a cash reward of whopping INR 34 Lakhs.

The 22-year-old was also appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the West Bengal government during a glamorous one-hour event in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.  

Related Content
Related Content

While congratulating Richa and speaking about India's World Cup win, Mamata Banerjee assured that a stadium in Darjeeling will be built soon upon a land of 27 acres and that it will be known as the "Richa Ghosh Stadium".

"Richa became a world champion at just 22. On behalf of the West Bengal government, we honoured her, but I want to do more. There’s about 27 acres of land in Darjeeling, and I’ve asked the mayor to plan a cricket stadium there."

"It should be named the Richa Cricket Stadium so that people remember her performance in the future and are inspired by it." - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

The event also saw the likes of former India great Jhulan Goswami and CAB President Sourav Ganguly, who presented Richa with a gold-plated bat and a signed ball.

Richa Ghosh had played a crucial role in ending India's wait for the elusive World Cup trophy. She scored a total of 235 runs from 8 matches with a best of 94 in the league stages. The explosive right-hander had also made small but substantial contributions during the semi-final and final.

(With PTI inputs..)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site