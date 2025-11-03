Richa Ghosh Factfile: All About India's Wicket-Keeper Who Smashed 24-Ball 34 In World Cup Final

Richa Ghosh scored an important 34 off 24 balls in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 against South Africa

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final IND-w vs SA-W ODI Cricket_Richa Ghosh
India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Richa Ghosh played a crucial knock for India in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • She scored a total of 235 runs in the World Cup

  • Check her Bio, stats and personal information

On November 2, 2025, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team did what the Indian teams from the past could not do - winning the Women's ODI World Cup.

After decades of heartbreak and disappointment, the moment finally arrived at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India were crowned champions of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time after handing a 52-run defeat to South Africa.

The victory was made possible through team effort and individual brilliance. One such name that was at the heart of it all is India's explosive 22-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Richa Ghosh.

Her contribution in the final was as important as Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's all-round performance. Coming in at number 7 during a crucial juncture of the game, Richa smashed a quickfire 34 off 24 at a strike rate of over 140 to help the Women in Blue post a target of 299 on the board.

In the semi-final against Australia where India chased down a record total of 339, Richa Ghosh played an instrumental role, hitting 26 off 16 with 2 fours and sixes at a daunting strike rate of 162. During the league stages, too, barring the clash against England, Richa was there whenever the team needed.

Related Content
Related Content

She accumulated a total of 235 runs in the World Cup with a best of 94 against the same South African team in the league stage. Her fearless approach and explosive batting would have surely inspired many young girls to take up the sport and dream of representing India.

Richa Ghosh's Bio

Date of Birth: September 28, 2003

Age: 22 years

Birthplace: Siliguri, West Bengal

Role: Wicket-Keeper Batter

Batting Style: Right-handed

Richa Ghosh's Overall Statistics

W-ODIs: 1145 runs, 51 matches, Avg. 29.35, 100s: 0, 50s: 7 and Highest score: 96

W-Tests: 151 runs, 2 matches, Avg. 50.33, 100s: 0, 50s: 2 and Highest score: 86

W-T20Is: 1067 runs, 67 matches, Avg. 27.35, 100s: 0, 50s: 2 and Highest score: 64*

Richa Ghosh's Background

Born in Siliguri, West Bengal, Richa Ghosh started playing cricket from a young age of 4 when she used to go to watch her Father Manabendra's club matches.

She later joined the same club and started playing professionally. Due to the lack of female players at that time in Siliguri, who did not have a girls' team, Richa improved her skills playing with boys and was always keen on facing fast bowlers.

At the age of 14, Richa Ghosh broke into the senior Bengal women's team and within 2 years, she received a national team call-up for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.

In 2023, Richa was also a part of the Indian Women's U-19 team that won the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Shafali Verma. That same year, Richa was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the Women's Premier League.

She has also played for Hobart Hurrcanes in WBBL as well as for London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix in the women's Hundred.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote