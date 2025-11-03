Richa Ghosh Factfile: All About India's Wicket-Keeper Who Smashed 24-Ball 34 In World Cup Final

Richa Ghosh played a crucial knock for India in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
She scored a total of 235 runs in the World Cup
Check her Bio, stats and personal information
On November 2, 2025, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team did what the Indian teams from the past could not do - winning the Women's ODI World Cup.
After decades of heartbreak and disappointment, the moment finally arrived at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India were crowned champions of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time after handing a 52-run defeat to South Africa.
The victory was made possible through team effort and individual brilliance. One such name that was at the heart of it all is India's explosive 22-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Richa Ghosh.
Her contribution in the final was as important as Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's all-round performance. Coming in at number 7 during a crucial juncture of the game, Richa smashed a quickfire 34 off 24 at a strike rate of over 140 to help the Women in Blue post a target of 299 on the board.
In the semi-final against Australia where India chased down a record total of 339, Richa Ghosh played an instrumental role, hitting 26 off 16 with 2 fours and sixes at a daunting strike rate of 162. During the league stages, too, barring the clash against England, Richa was there whenever the team needed.
She accumulated a total of 235 runs in the World Cup with a best of 94 against the same South African team in the league stage. Her fearless approach and explosive batting would have surely inspired many young girls to take up the sport and dream of representing India.
Richa Ghosh's Bio
Date of Birth: September 28, 2003
Age: 22 years
Birthplace: Siliguri, West Bengal
Role: Wicket-Keeper Batter
Batting Style: Right-handed
Richa Ghosh's Overall Statistics
W-ODIs: 1145 runs, 51 matches, Avg. 29.35, 100s: 0, 50s: 7 and Highest score: 96
W-Tests: 151 runs, 2 matches, Avg. 50.33, 100s: 0, 50s: 2 and Highest score: 86
W-T20Is: 1067 runs, 67 matches, Avg. 27.35, 100s: 0, 50s: 2 and Highest score: 64*
Richa Ghosh's Background
Born in Siliguri, West Bengal, Richa Ghosh started playing cricket from a young age of 4 when she used to go to watch her Father Manabendra's club matches.
She later joined the same club and started playing professionally. Due to the lack of female players at that time in Siliguri, who did not have a girls' team, Richa improved her skills playing with boys and was always keen on facing fast bowlers.
At the age of 14, Richa Ghosh broke into the senior Bengal women's team and within 2 years, she received a national team call-up for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.
In 2023, Richa was also a part of the Indian Women's U-19 team that won the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Shafali Verma. That same year, Richa was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the Women's Premier League.
She has also played for Hobart Hurrcanes in WBBL as well as for London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix in the women's Hundred.