IND Vs SA Final: Deepti Sharma Becomes First To Complete 200 Runs, 15 Wickets Double In Single Women's World Cup Edition

Deepti Sharma scored 58 runs against South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup 2025 final to become the first to reach the 200-run mark along with 15+ wickets

Rohan Mukherjee
India's Deepti Sharma celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary
  • Deepti Sharma sets a rare record in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

  • She has scored 215 runs and collected 17 wickets in the 2025 edition

  • The 28-year-old scored 58 off 58 against South Africa in the final

India's Deepti Sharma has become the first all-rounder to score 200 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. She set this record during the 1st innings of India's finale match-up against South Africa.

Deepti came in at number 4, following the dismissals of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. She went on to stitch 3 partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur (52), Amanjot Kaur (22) and Richa Ghosh (47), helping India set up the second highest total of a Women's World Cup final.

The 28-year-old scored a crucial 58 off 58 and led the charge at the backend of the Indian innings. She has scalped 17 wickets* and scored 215 runs in the 2025 Women's World Cup.

Earlier in the game South Africa had won the toss and bowled first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma had set up a 104-run partnership to get India off to a flyer with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues getting out in the 20s.

Elsewhere, Richa Ghosh smashed 34 off 24 and Amanjot Kaur scored 12 off 14.

Catch the India Vs South Africa ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 LIVE action.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final 2025: Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Tags

