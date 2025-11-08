Richa Ghosh Honoured With Prestigious Banga Bhushan, DSP Post Along With Rs 34-Lakh Reward By Mamata Banerjee, CAB

CAB president Sourav Ganguly hailed the 22-year-old from Siliguri as Bengal’s pride and said, “Richa has made the state proud. I hope she continues her good work and one day captains the Indian women’s team.” Across the tournament, she amassed 235 runs from eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 133.52 -- the highest among Indian batters -- besides equalling Deandra Dottin’s record of 12 sixes in a single Women’s World Cup.