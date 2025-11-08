Richa Ghosh Honoured With Prestigious Banga Bhushan, DSP Post Along With Rs 34-Lakh Reward By Mamata Banerjee, CAB

Richa Ghosh Honoured With Prestigious Banga Bhushan, DSP Post Along With Rs 34-Lakh Reward
Richa Ghosh, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, arrives in her hometown, Siliguri, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was felicitated at a glittering ceremony at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, where she was conferred the Banga Bhushan award, appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police and presented a gold chain by the West Bengal government.

The Cricket Association of Bengal, which organised the glittering one-hour ceremony at Eden Gardens, also rewarded her with Rs 34 lakh -- Rs 1 lakh for every run she scored in the World Cup final.

Richa Ghosh became the first World Cup-winning cricketer from Bengal, a crown that Sourav Ganguly missed as India captain when they lost to Australia in the 2003 final.

Richa played a key role in India's title triumph. Batting at No. 7, she made a vital 34 off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes in the final against South Africa, helping India post a challenging 298/7. In reply, South Africa folded up for 246.

CAB president Sourav Ganguly hailed the 22-year-old from Siliguri as Bengal’s pride and said, “Richa has made the state proud. I hope she continues her good work and one day captains the Indian women’s team.” Across the tournament, she amassed 235 runs from eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 133.52 -- the highest among Indian batters -- besides equalling Deandra Dottin’s record of 12 sixes in a single Women’s World Cup.

"I enjoy the pressure. When I bat at nets, I keep a watch on the time and see how many runs I can score in that specific period," said Richa, reflecting her composed mindset as a finisher.

The CAB presented her with a golden bat and ball, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally handed over the Banga Bhushan medal, DSP appointment letter, and the gold chain, amid thunderous applause from fans and dignitaries.

The Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards are the highest civilian honours instituted by the West Bengal government, conferred on distinguished individuals who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour, including art, culture, literature, public administration and public service.

The event was also attended by Bengal women's cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty who also hails from North Bengal and Richa’s parents, Manabendra and Swapna Ghosh.

