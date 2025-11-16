Kerala BJP Crisis: Mahila Morcha Activist Attempts Suicide Over Ticket Denial Fears

The incident, which occurred hours after an RSS activist's suicide in Thiruvananthapuram over similar ticket denial allegations, has spotlighted internal frictions within the BJP and its affiliates ahead of Kerala's local body polls scheduled for December 2025. Salini, who has been actively campaigning in her ward, told reporters that her candidacy for the Panaykottala ward was initially confirmed by party leadership. However, she accused a few RSS and Mahila Morcha activists from the Karipur branch of launching a smear campaign with false allegations against her, pressuring the party to reconsider her nomination due to personal grudges.