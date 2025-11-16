Kerala BJP Crisis: Mahila Morcha Activist Attempts Suicide Over Ticket Denial Fears

Salini, district secretary of BJP women's wing, self-harms in Nedumangad amid local body poll tensions following RSS worker's death

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahila Morcha
Mahila Morcha Photo: ANI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Salini (Mahila Morcha district secretary) cut her wrist at midnight in Panaykottala, Nedumangad.

  • Fears of ticket denial due to false claims by RSS/Mahila Morcha rivals.

  • Follows RSS activist Anand K Thampi's suicide on Saturday over similar denial in Thiruvananthapuram; probes underway, opposition demands inquiry into BJP infighting.

A Mahila Morcha activist and district secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing attempted suicide early Sunday in Nedumangad, allegedly due to anxiety over not receiving a ticket for the upcoming local body elections in the Nedumangad municipality. Police confirmed that Salini, a resident of Panaykottala ward, inflicted injuries to her wrist around midnight, prompting her son to rush her to a local hospital where she received preliminary treatment and was discharged later that morning with stable condition.

The incident, which occurred hours after an RSS activist's suicide in Thiruvananthapuram over similar ticket denial allegations, has spotlighted internal frictions within the BJP and its affiliates ahead of Kerala's local body polls scheduled for December 2025. Salini, who has been actively campaigning in her ward, told reporters that her candidacy for the Panaykottala ward was initially confirmed by party leadership. However, she accused a few RSS and Mahila Morcha activists from the Karipur branch of launching a smear campaign with false allegations against her, pressuring the party to reconsider her nomination due to personal grudges.

After Bihar Landslide, NDA Poised For TN Win In 2026, Says BJP State Chief - PTI
After Bihar Landslide, NDA Poised For TN Win In 2026, Says BJP State Chief

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Poojappura police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the related RSS activist Anand K Thampi's suicide on Saturday, where he was found hanging after expressing despair over being excluded from the BJP's candidate list for Thrikkannapuram ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Thampi had announced his intent to contest independently via social media and sent messages alleging RSS leader interference before the act. BJP sources, however, clarified that Salini's ticket remains intact, stating she will be fielded in the contested ward, and the party has assured an internal probe into the complaints.

The back-to-back events have drawn criticism from opposition figures, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calling for a thorough investigation into party dynamics, while BJP state president K Surendran dismissed the incidents as isolated and pledged support for affected workers. The Kerala local body elections, involving over 20,000 wards across municipalities and panchayats, are a key battleground for the BJP aiming to expand its footprint beyond its 2020 tally of 97 seats. Mental health experts have highlighted the toll of political aspirations, urging counseling for activists amid high-stakes selections

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar