India Election Highlights, March 13: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates, Election Commission Assures Disclosure Of Electoral Bonds Details ‘On Time’, And More

The BJP has announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes veteran leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, and Piyush Goyal. Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will contest from the Nagpur seat in Maharashtra, having remained undefeated since 2014. Former Haryana Chief Minister Khattar will contest from Karnal, while Goyal will contest on a BJP ticket from Mumbai north. Kalaben Delkar will be fielded from Dadar & Nagar Haveli. The party has also fielded Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi. The list also includes Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur from Hamirpur and Suresh Kumar Kashyap from Shimla. The party has also fielded Dr Bharti Pardhi from Balaghat, Vivek ‘Bunty’ Sahu from Chhindwara, Anil Firoziya from Ujjain, Savitri Thakur from Dhar, and Shankar Lalwani from Indore.