Premier League 2025-26: Spurs, Sunderland Win; Brighton Draw With Fulham

Tottenham looked far sharper in attack, dispatching newly promoted Burnley 3-0 with Brazil forward Richarlison scoring twice. Elsewhere, West Ham lost at promoted Sunderland 3-0, and Fulham equalized deep into stoppage time for 1-1 at Brighton. Mohammed Kudus set up Richarlison from the right flank for both of his goals, the second of which was an exquisite scissor kick in the 60th. Brennan Johnson latched onto Pape Sarr’s pass shortly after to make it 3-0 for Europa League winner Tottenham, which lost midweek to Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Matt O’Riley’s penalty early in the second half for Brighton punished a foul by Fulham’s Sander Berge on Georginio Rutter as he ran into the penalty box. But Brighton failed to deal with a corner and Rodrigo Muniz fired in the equalizer in the sixth minute of injury time.

Updated on:
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur_Brennan Johnson
English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson, right, scores his sides third goal during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

2/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur_Richarlison
English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

3/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur_Josh Cullen
English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Burnley's Josh Cullen, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr (right) battle for the ball during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

4/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur_Richarlison
English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring the opening goal during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

5/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham_Rodrigo Muniz
English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.

6/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham_Matt ORiley
English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Matt O'Riley, front, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.

7/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham_Lewis Dunk
English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk, right, and Fulham's Joshua King, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.

8/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham_Mats Wieffer
English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Mats Wieffer, left, and Fulham's Joshua King, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.

9/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United_Habib Diarra
English Premier League 2025-26: AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Sunderland's Habib Diarra, left, attempts a shot towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.

10/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United_El Hadji Malick Diouf
English Premier League 2025-26: AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

West Ham United's El Hadji Malick Diouf, left, and Sunderland's Habib Diarra, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.

11/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United_Habib Diarra
English Premier League 2025-26: AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Sunderland's Habib Diarra reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.

12/12
Britain Soccer Premier League EPL 2025-26 AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United_Granit Xhaka
English Premier League 2025-26: AFC Sunderland vs West Ham United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, centre, celebrates with teammates after the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.

