Football

Premier League 2025-26: Spurs, Sunderland Win; Brighton Draw With Fulham

Tottenham looked far sharper in attack, dispatching newly promoted Burnley 3-0 with Brazil forward Richarlison scoring twice. Elsewhere, West Ham lost at promoted Sunderland 3-0, and Fulham equalized deep into stoppage time for 1-1 at Brighton. Mohammed Kudus set up Richarlison from the right flank for both of his goals, the second of which was an exquisite scissor kick in the 60th. Brennan Johnson latched onto Pape Sarr’s pass shortly after to make it 3-0 for Europa League winner Tottenham, which lost midweek to Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Matt O’Riley’s penalty early in the second half for Brighton punished a foul by Fulham’s Sander Berge on Georginio Rutter as he ran into the penalty box. But Brighton failed to deal with a corner and Rodrigo Muniz fired in the equalizer in the sixth minute of injury time.