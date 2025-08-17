Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson, right, scores his sides third goal during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Burnley's Josh Cullen, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr (right) battle for the ball during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring the opening goal during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Matt O'Riley, front, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk, right, and Fulham's Joshua King, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Mats Wieffer, left, and Fulham's Joshua King, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Fulham in Brighton, England.
Sunderland's Habib Diarra, left, attempts a shot towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.
West Ham United's El Hadji Malick Diouf, left, and Sunderland's Habib Diarra, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland's Habib Diarra reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, centre, celebrates with teammates after the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Sunderland and West Ham United in Sunderland, England.