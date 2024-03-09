Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrashekhar In Thiruvananthapuram Among Key Fights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad once again. This constituency has been a Congress bastion at least for the last three Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi bagged a whopping 64.8 per cent of the total vote share. However, Rahul Gandhi being fielded from Wayanad triggered a row as INDIA alliance partner CPI announced Annie Raja to contest from Wayanad. Annie Raja, member of the CPI’s national executive and the wife of party general secretary D Raja, will be contesting her first ever election this time. The party has publicly, in many media interviews, asked Rahul Gandhi not to contest from Kerala where the main political opponent of the Congress is the Left Front comprising the two communist parties CPI and CPIM. They instead urged him to contest in states like Karnataka where the BJP is the main opponent.