How BJP Is Making Inroads In Kerala

However, the market vendors do not acknowledge these claims, but unanimously agree on one point—Gopi has been successful in making inroads in the constituency. Sivakumar, a street vendor and a local leader of the Street Vendors’ Trade Union who operates a small grocery shop in the Shakthan Market, disputes any development initiatives claimed by Gopi in the market, yet he does not belittle his efforts. “I am not aware of any development projects brought by him. We, the street vendors, face a lot of problems. In north India, street vendors are brutally displaced, and their shops are bulldozed. Nothing of that sort happens in Kerala bec­ause of the strong presence of trade unions,” he notes. However, he und­eniably asserts that the BJP, through Gopi, would pose a tough challenge to the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the LDF in the constituency this time. When asked if Gopi is a good politician, Sivakumar evades the question with a suggestive answer, “He is a good actor.”