Media's Undiluted Adulation For PM Narendra Modi

“The first way involves portraying him as a man who works 24x7, does not sleep, has no self-interest; as a world leader who is capable of stopping the war between Ukraine and Russia, and as someone taking India to unprecedented global stature,” says Pande. She points out how the media went agog reporting how Modi fasted before the Ram temple’s inauguration, some going on to claim he was drinking only coconut water and sleeping on the floor.