UP's Ballia: BJP Worker Beats Dalit Engineer With A Shoe, Arrested

In his complaint, engineer Lal Singh stated that a man named Munna Bahadur, along with some unidentified individuals, entered his office without permission. They allegedly used caste-based slurs and abusive language before assaulting him with kicks, punches, and a shoe.

UP: Body Of Dalit Woman Found In Ayodhya; Rahul, Priyanka Slam Anti-Bahujan BJP
Casteism In UP| Photo: | Representational Image
1: A Dalit engineer named Lal Singh was beaten by a Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, the video of the incident has gone viral since.

2: The attackers also allegedly tore some important files, and threatened to kill Lal Singh and his family if he filed a police report.

A BJP worker was arrested here for allegedly assaulting a Dalit engineer with a shoe inside his office, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing the electricity department's superintending engineer, Lal Singh, being beaten.

The incident happened on Saturday, according to the police complaint.

Dalit Professors Resign from Administrative Roles at Bangalore University, Cite Discrimination

BY Outlook News Desk

"In his complaint, Lal Singh stated that a man named Munna Bahadur, along with some unidentified individuals, entered his office without permission. They allegedly used caste-based slurs and abusive language before assaulting him with kicks, punches, and a shoe," Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

The attackers also allegedly tore some important files, and threatened to kill Lal Singh and his family if he filed a police report.

The video shows a heated argument taking place between the officer and a group of men, leading to the officer being beaten.

On August 12, the mutilated body of a 14-year-old girl was recovered from a pond near Paru village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. - PTI
Violence On Dalits, Including Minor Girls, Continues To Plague Bihar

BY Outlook News Desk

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav shared the video with a message: "The meaning of power is not to torment." Before he was arrested, Munna Bahadur told reporters that he had gone to Lal Singh's office to submit a memorandum regarding power-related issues in his area and the superintending engineer used abusive language against him.

The politician claimed it was he who was attacked and sustained injuries.

The SP said Munna Bahadur and others with him were booked under several sections of the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"We have arrested Munna Bahadur, and an investigation is underway. Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone else found to be involved," the officer added.

BJP District President Sanjay Mishra confirmed that Munna Bahadur is a party worker and a former office-bearer of the party.

Mishra said he is parleying with Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and other party leaders to decide on the BJP's course of action on the matter.

