Drones Spotted Near LoC In Poonch, Security Forces Launch Search Operation

- Around six drones were detected at 9:15 pm on Sunday in the Mendhar sector, flying over Balakote, Langote and Gursai nallah.

- A large-scale search was initiated at first light on Monday to ensure that no weapons or narcotics were airdropped during the brief incursion.

- In February last year, police announced a reward of ₹3 lakh for anyone providing information leading to the recovery of material dropped by such drones.