Drones Spotted Near LoC In Poonch, Security Forces Launch Search Operation

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after multiple drones from across the border were sighted hovering over forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said on Monday.
According to reports, around six drones were detected at 9:15 pm on Sunday in the Mendhar sector, flying over Balakote, Langote and Gursai nallah. The unmanned aerial vehicles, suspected to have been deployed for surveillance, reportedly flew at high altitude before returning to the Pakistani side within five minutes.
Although no payloads were observed being dropped, authorities cordoned off the affected areas. A large-scale search was initiated at first light on Monday to ensure that no weapons or narcotics were airdropped during the brief incursion.
Security agencies have repeatedly flagged the growing challenge of drone-based smuggling from across the border. Over the past two years, Pakistan has frequently used drones to drop arms, ammunition and drugs into Indian territory. In February last year, police announced a reward of ₹3 lakh for anyone providing information leading to the recovery of material dropped by such drones.
Officials said the latest sighting highlights the need for heightened vigilance along the LoC and continuous monitoring to counter the evolving.
- With inputs from PTI.