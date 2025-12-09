Indonesia's Jakarta Office Fire Kills At Least 20; Rescue Efforts Still Underway

Fire broke out on the first floor around noon and quickly engulfed upper levels of the Terra Drone Indonesia office.
At least 20 people have been confirmed dead as evacuations and search operations continue.
Footage shows firefighters carrying bodies and workers escaping from high floors using portable ladders.
Twenty people were confirmed dead after a seven-story building in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, caught fire on Tuesday, according to an official.
Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the commander of Central Jakarta police, informed reporters that although the fire has been put out, attempts are still being made to locate any potential victims inside the structure.
According to Condro, the fire started on the first level at around noon and quickly spread to the upper stories. He claimed that although some workers had left the office, others were eating lunch inside the facility.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had reached 20, he said.
"Now, we are still focusing on evacuating victims and to do fire cooling," Condro said.
The building is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones for aerial survey activities with clients in the mining to agriculture sectors.
The company is the Indonesian unit of Japanese drone firm Terra Drone Corporation, opens new tab, according to the company's website.
Footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed dozens of firefighters trying to evacuate the people inside, and some were carrying body bags from the building.
Some workers were also seen escaping from the high floors of the building using portable ladders.