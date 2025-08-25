Second Accused Arrested In Attack On Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

- The accused, identified as 42-year-old Deepak from Gujarat, was taken into custody
- Police stated that both accused were part of a conspiracy to target the Chief Minister
- Both accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code
Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a second person in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing last week.
The accused, identified as 42-year-old Deepak from Gujarat, was taken into custody following investigations into the incident that occurred at Gupta’s Civil Lines camp office. According to officials, Deepak is believed to have played a role in planning the attack alongside the prime accused, Rajesh Sakriya, who was arrested earlier.
Police stated that both accused were part of a conspiracy to target the Chief Minister. Sakriya, a resident of Rajkot, had allegedly handed over some papers to Gupta before suddenly assaulting her during the Jan Sunwai programme. He was immediately overpowered by security personnel and arrested.
Investigators said the motive behind the attack is still under probe, but preliminary findings suggest the accused were dissatisfied with certain government policies. “We are examining all angles, including whether there was any larger network or external influence involved,” a senior police officer said.
The Chief Minister escaped with minor injuries and resumed official duties soon after the incident. The attack has drawn sharp political reactions, with several leaders condemning the assault and demanding stricter security arrangements for public meetings.
Both accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Police are expected to produce Deepak in court for custody and further interrogation.
- With inputs from PTI.