Man Escorted Out After Raising Slogans At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Event

A man raised slogans at a public event attended by Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday in Delhi's Gandhinagar, after which he was detained and escorted out of the premises.
A video shows a man being escorted out of the event by police officers, The Indian Express reported. Gupta was with Lok Sabha MP Harsh Malhotra and senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely at ‘Vastrika 2025’, a cultural and textile event in Delhi.
The Chief Minister continued her speech after the incident took place. The cops claimed he was a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, which is yet to be verified. The man had initially raised slogans in support of Gupta, followed by a "murdabad" slogan against someone else, NDTV reported.
Friday's public event was Gupta's first appearance since the Wednesday when a man,Rajesh Sakriya, attacked during the Jan Sunwai programme, a grievance redressal programme at her residence.
The accused allegedly handed over some papers to the Chief Minister before suddenly grabbing her hand and attempting to pull her.
After the Wednesday incident, Gupta's security was updated to Z category.