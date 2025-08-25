Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I step away from the game'

Cheteshwar Pujara opens up after retiring from all formats of international cricket
He played103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs with an average of 43.6
He cherishes innings like the 145* in Colombo, 123 at Adelaide, and two double centuries in India
Pujara stresses opening the door for new talents while continuing media work post-retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara, who earned the sobriquet “India’s Wall” for his dogged resilience at No. 3 in Test cricket, formally announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Sunday. The 37-year-old played 103 Tests from 2010 to 2023 with 7195 runs at an average of 43.6. He has been the cornerstone of India’s middle order during some of its most memorable moments.
Speaking to Times of India, Pujara explained the motives behind his decision, stating, “Firstly, I spoke to my family, friends, some cricketers, and a few people I regularly consult. The most important thing for me was to create opportunities for younger players. For any sportsperson, there comes a time to move on, and I felt this was the right moment to allow the next generation to establish themselves.”
Although he’s stepping away from the crease, Pujara is staying close to the game through media work, which has become a newfound passion. “Even though I’m not playing anymore, I’m still connected with the game, which is a good feeling,” he shared.
Memories Etched in Cricket History
When asked about his most cherished innings, Pujara recalled several milestone knocks vividly. “There have been many important ones, but a few stand out. My 145 not out in Colombo against Sri Lanka, where I had to open the innings, is special. Then there’s the 123 at Adelaide in 2018, the opening day of the series that we eventually won.”
He added, “My double hundreds in India also stay close to me—206 not out against England in Ahmedabad and 204 against Australia in Hyderabad, both in the 2012-13 season. Another knock I really value is my 92 in the second innings against Australia at Bengaluru in the 2016-17 season.”
Tackling some of the world’s best bowling talents gave him the toughest challenges. “Across my career, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, James Anderson, and Pat Cummins have been among the most challenging bowlers I’ve faced.”
Looking Ahead: Media and Mentorship
While Pujara has not set any concrete plans beyond retirement, broadcasting is an area he looks forward to exploring. “I haven’t made concrete plans yet. For now, I will continue with broadcasting, which I enjoy. If coaching opportunities come up in the future, I’ll consider them. At the moment it’s too early, but once I’ve had time to reflect and think about the future, I’ll take a call.”
Future of Indian Test Cricket
Reflecting on India’s historic series wins, particularly Down Under in 2018-19, Pujara said, “2018 was historic—our first Test series win on Australian soil. I would also highlight the 2017 series in India. Australia started strongly by winning the first Test, but we fought back to win the second.”
He also praised the gritty 2020-21 Gabba win: “That was one of the best victories I’ve been a part of.”
On Test cricket’s future, Pujara is optimistic. “Test cricket is in good shape. If you look at the recent India-England series, every match went into Day Five and was closely contested. The pitches were good, the bowling was at a high level, and the batting was top quality. I’m confident Test cricket will continue to thrive, with the BCCI, ICC, and other boards promoting it strongly. Younger players also seem to be enjoying the format, which is a good sign.”
Successors and The New Generation
When asked about who could succeed him at No. 3, Pujara gave a thoughtful answer. “It’s hard to say right now. Sai Sudharsan has started batting at No. 3 and has shown good potential. Karun Nair has also been tried, though he is currently batting at No. 5. We’ll need to give these players time to settle before making a judgement. Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant are all shaping the new Indian batting order.”
He added, “The middle and lower order, with players like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, have also contributed well. The team is in good hands, and I hope this continues.”