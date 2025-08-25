Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I step away from the game'

India’s wall at No. 3 in Test cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, retired after a long, distinguished career. He reflects on his memorable innings, toughest bowlers, and the bright future of Indian cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara talks about life after cricket, his standout innings and more. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cheteshwar Pujara opens up after retiring from all formats of international cricket

  • He played103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs with an average of 43.6

  • He cherishes innings like the 145* in Colombo, 123 at Adelaide, and two double centuries in India  

  • Pujara stresses opening the door for new talents while continuing media work post-retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara, who earned the sobriquet “India’s Wall” for his dogged resilience at No. 3 in Test cricket, formally announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Sunday. The 37-year-old played 103 Tests from 2010 to 2023 with 7195 runs at an average of 43.6. He has been the cornerstone of India’s middle order during some of its most memorable moments.

Speaking to Times of India, Pujara explained the motives behind his decision, stating, “Firstly, I spoke to my family, friends, some cricketers, and a few people I regularly consult. The most important thing for me was to create opportunities for younger players. For any sportsperson, there comes a time to move on, and I felt this was the right moment to allow the next generation to establish themselves.”

Although he’s stepping away from the crease, Pujara is staying close to the game through media work, which has become a newfound passion. “Even though I’m not playing anymore, I’m still connected with the game, which is a good feeling,” he shared.

Memories Etched in Cricket History

When asked about his most cherished innings, Pujara recalled several milestone knocks vividly. “There have been many important ones, but a few stand out. My 145 not out in Colombo against Sri Lanka, where I had to open the innings, is special. Then there’s the 123 at Adelaide in 2018, the opening day of the series that we eventually won.”

He added, “My double hundreds in India also stay close to me—206 not out against England in Ahmedabad and 204 against Australia in Hyderabad, both in the 2012-13 season. Another knock I really value is my 92 in the second innings against Australia at Bengaluru in the 2016-17 season.”

Tackling some of the world’s best bowling talents gave him the toughest challenges. “Across my career, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, James Anderson, and Pat Cummins have been among the most challenging bowlers I’ve faced.”

Looking Ahead: Media and Mentorship

While Pujara has not set any concrete plans beyond retirement, broadcasting is an area he looks forward to exploring. “I haven’t made concrete plans yet. For now, I will continue with broadcasting, which I enjoy. If coaching opportunities come up in the future, I’ll consider them. At the moment it’s too early, but once I’ve had time to reflect and think about the future, I’ll take a call.”

Future of Indian Test Cricket

Reflecting on India’s historic series wins, particularly Down Under in 2018-19, Pujara said, “2018 was historic—our first Test series win on Australian soil. I would also highlight the 2017 series in India. Australia started strongly by winning the first Test, but we fought back to win the second.”

He also praised the gritty 2020-21 Gabba win: “That was one of the best victories I’ve been a part of.”

On Test cricket’s future, Pujara is optimistic. “Test cricket is in good shape. If you look at the recent India-England series, every match went into Day Five and was closely contested. The pitches were good, the bowling was at a high level, and the batting was top quality. I’m confident Test cricket will continue to thrive, with the BCCI, ICC, and other boards promoting it strongly. Younger players also seem to be enjoying the format, which is a good sign.”

Successors and The New Generation

When asked about who could succeed him at No. 3, Pujara gave a thoughtful answer. “It’s hard to say right now. Sai Sudharsan has started batting at No. 3 and has shown good potential. Karun Nair has also been tried, though he is currently batting at No. 5. We’ll need to give these players time to settle before making a judgement. Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant are all shaping the new Indian batting order.”

He added, “The middle and lower order, with players like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, have also contributed well. The team is in good hands, and I hope this continues.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan Women’s Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  4. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

  5. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr