Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Both Teams Eye Strong Start

Good afternoon cricket fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd Nepal Premier League 2025 match between the Biratnagar Kings and Pokhara Avengers. Both the teams will be aiming to start the new season with a win today and catch up with the Kathmandu Gorkhas, who claimed a commanding victory over Janakpur Bolts in the season opener yesterday. Stay tuned for all the live updates, ball-by-ball commentary as well as the toss-playing XI updates from the match.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Nov 2025, 03:43:54 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update The news is out! Pokhara Avengers won the toss and elected to field first in the Match 3 of the Nepal Premier League 2025.

18 Nov 2025, 03:23:35 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Bowlers To Watch Out For? Pratis GC (BIK): 6 matches, 9 wickets and 6.68 economy rate Basir Ahmed (BIK): 6 matches, 6 wickets and 6.47 economy rate Bipin Khatri (POA): 7 matches, 9 wickets and 7.39 economy rate Sagar Dhakal (POA): 7 matches, 5 wickets and 6.56 economy rate

18 Nov 2025, 03:18:15 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Batters To Watch Out For? Basir Ahamad (BIK): 7 matches, 181 runs, 36.2 avg and 123.12 strike rate Martin Guptill (BIK): 6 matches, 137 runs, 22.83 avg and 120.17 strike rate Dinesh Kharel (POA): 7 matches, 162 runs, 27 avg and 114.08 strike rate Raymon Reifer (POA): 7 matches, 146 runs, 36.5 avf and 107.35 strike rate

18 Nov 2025, 03:14:34 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads! Biratnagar Kings: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam (WK), Subash Bhandari, Naren Bhatta, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Pratish GC, Sam Heazlett, Narayan Joshi, Shrawan Kisku, George Munsey, Ayush Neupane, Sahil Patel (wk), Shankar Rana, Shubham Ranjane and Surya Tamang Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Aakash Chand, Rohit Chand, Sandeep Chhetri, Trit Raj Das, Dan Douthwaite, Sagar Dhakal, Dinesh Kharel, Bipin Khatri, Arjun Kumal, James Neesham, Krishna Poudel, Raymon Reifer, Adam Rossington (wk), Matthew Taylor, Kiran Thagunna, Abhisekh Tiwari

18 Nov 2025, 02:49:35 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: What Happened In Match 1? Reigning champions Janakpur Bolts suffered a 5-wicket loss against Kathmandu Gorkhas yesterday in match 1 of the Nepal Premier League 2025. The Bolts posted 130 on the board, through Aasif Sheikh's half-century, Mayan Yadav and Lahiru Samarakoon's quickfire knocks of 34 and 22 respectively. The Gorkhas, in response, chased down the total within 18 overs with Akash Tripathi (39), Ben Charlesworth (46), Milind Kumar (19) and John Simpson (13) leading the charge. JKB: 130/6 (20) KMG: 131/5 (18)

18 Nov 2025, 02:42:06 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Who Else Is Playing Today? The Chitwan Rhinos are currently taking on Karnali Yaks in what is the first match of the day. Don't miss a moment and catch all the live action here.