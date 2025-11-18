Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Both Teams Eye Strong Start

Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update
The news is out! Pokhara Avengers won the toss and elected to field first in the Match 3 of the Nepal Premier League 2025.
Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Bowlers To Watch Out For?
Pratis GC (BIK): 6 matches, 9 wickets and 6.68 economy rate
Basir Ahmed (BIK): 6 matches, 6 wickets and 6.47 economy rate
Bipin Khatri (POA): 7 matches, 9 wickets and 7.39 economy rate
Sagar Dhakal (POA): 7 matches, 5 wickets and 6.56 economy rate
Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Batters To Watch Out For?
Basir Ahamad (BIK): 7 matches, 181 runs, 36.2 avg and 123.12 strike rate
Martin Guptill (BIK): 6 matches, 137 runs, 22.83 avg and 120.17 strike rate
Dinesh Kharel (POA): 7 matches, 162 runs, 27 avg and 114.08 strike rate
Raymon Reifer (POA): 7 matches, 146 runs, 36.5 avf and 107.35 strike rate
Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads!
Biratnagar Kings: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam (WK), Subash Bhandari, Naren Bhatta, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Pratish GC, Sam Heazlett, Narayan Joshi, Shrawan Kisku, George Munsey, Ayush Neupane, Sahil Patel (wk), Shankar Rana, Shubham Ranjane and Surya Tamang
Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Aakash Chand, Rohit Chand, Sandeep Chhetri, Trit Raj Das, Dan Douthwaite, Sagar Dhakal, Dinesh Kharel, Bipin Khatri, Arjun Kumal, James Neesham, Krishna Poudel, Raymon Reifer, Adam Rossington (wk), Matthew Taylor, Kiran Thagunna, Abhisekh Tiwari
Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: What Happened In Match 1?
Reigning champions Janakpur Bolts suffered a 5-wicket loss against Kathmandu Gorkhas yesterday in match 1 of the Nepal Premier League 2025. The Bolts posted 130 on the board, through Aasif Sheikh's half-century, Mayan Yadav and Lahiru Samarakoon's quickfire knocks of 34 and 22 respectively.
The Gorkhas, in response, chased down the total within 18 overs with Akash Tripathi (39), Ben Charlesworth (46), Milind Kumar (19) and John Simpson (13) leading the charge.
JKB: 130/6 (20)
KMG: 131/5 (18)
Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Who Else Is Playing Today?
The Chitwan Rhinos are currently taking on Karnali Yaks in what is the first match of the day. Don't miss a moment and catch all the live action here.
Biratnagar Kings Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Welcome!
Hello and Good Afternoon to all those joining us today for the live coverage of Nepal Premier League's match number 3 between Biratnagar Kings and Pokhara Avengers at the Tribhuvan Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur. The match is set to begin from 3:45PM (IST) onwards.