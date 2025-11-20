Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025: When, Where To Watch SL Vs ZIM Match 2

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Know all about the SL vs ZIM, match 2, including preview, live-streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live streaming Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 preview head-to-head
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 on November 20, 2025. | Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka face Zimbwbe in Match 2 of Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025

  • Match takes place in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 20

  • Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe available on Sports TV YouTube channel

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in Match 2 of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 20. Fresh off a 3-0 loss to Pakistan in the ODI series, the Lankans will look to get a winning start to the tournament against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka ended the Asia Cup 2025 in a disappointing manner, getting knocked out in the Super Fours stage despite topping their group. They will look to get back to form, but will be missing two key players – Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando – due to illness.

The Lankans, who will be led by their stand-in skipper Dasun Shanaka, will be up against Zimbabwe, who lost the opening match to Pakistan by five wickets. The Chevrons posted a total of 147/8, with Brian Bennett scoring 49. However, Pakistan chased it down with four balls to spare.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025: T20I Head-To-Head Records

  • Matches played: 9

  • Sri Lanka wins: 7

  • Zimbabwe wins: 2

  • No results: 0

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 being played?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 will be played on Thursday, November 19, 2025. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST, with the toss at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 live on TV and online?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, and Eshan Malinga.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri and Brendan Taylor.

