Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Bennett-Marumani Start Strong|ZIM 26/0 (3.3)

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. Check out the playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025
ZIM Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Mohammad Rizwan Makes Zimbabwe Pay As Pakistan Win Series Opener File Photo
Good Evening cricket fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the T20I Tri-Nation series 2025, featuring hosts Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. In the opening match of the Tri series, Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 6:30PM (IST) onwards. The Green Army recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in an ODI series at the very same venue. The Zimbabweans, on the other hand, are also coming on the back of a 3-0 defeat to the hands of Afghanistan in a T20I series earlier this month. Stay tuned for the live updates, commentary, weather-pitch report as well as the toss-playing XI update.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: ZIM Going Strong|72/1 (8)

Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani got off to a perfect start, scoring more than 10 runs an over in the powerplay. Just as Pakistan needed a wicket desperately, Mohammad Nawaz removed Marumani for a score of 30 off 22.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Action Begins!

We are underway for the first match of this T20I Tri Nation series 2025. Zimbabwe are off the mark rightaway. Brian Benett smashes 2 fours off Shaheen Afridi in the first ball and then in the 4th. Quite a positive start for the visitors here.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Pitch Report From Rawalpindi!

"This appears to be a slightly abrasive surface here. It looks a little tacky. When you look at the surface, normally there’s a slight sheen to it when it’s very good for batting. But here, I suppose the ball should sort of stick in the surface and maybe offer a little bit of spin as well. It’s very cold, so you might see fielding errors. And if the dew sets in, the ball will skid on and become easier to bat, and you won’t get enough purchase for the spinners or the fast bowlers. But with the new ball, the hard ball with the seam, if you hit it into the surface, it might do just a little bit because the pitch is quite abrasive." - Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan said in their assessment.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: What Salman Agha Said During Toss?

"We are going to bowl. I think it’s going to be a bit slower, not a typical Pindi track. But there has been very, very heavy dew, and that’s been playing a big part. So we just wanted to make use of that. We’ve been playing really well. The last few series we have won, so we just want to carry that momentum into this series as well, and play the same kind of cricket we’ve been playing." - Salman Agha said after winning the toss.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: What Sikander Raza Said During Toss?

"I think this is not the usual Rawalpindi. A lot of Test cricket has been played here recently, so the wickets have started to be slower and on the lower side. So I’m not too fussed about it. Dew is something we cannot control as some training sessions had a lot of dew, but yesterday there wasn’t much at all. We’re hoping there won’t be too much dew in the second innings. Batting first or batting second - it’s okay for us." - Raza gave his views on the Rawalpindi track during toss.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs!

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Salman Agha (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (C), Brendan Taylor (WK), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update!

Pakistan have won the toss and they will be bowling first in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Rawalpindi Weather Forecast!

Rawalpindi Hourly Weather Report
Rawalpindi Hourly Weather Report AccuWeather

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Catch Some Nepal Premier League Action!

The Biratnagar Kings have posted 220 runs on the board for Pokhara Avengers to chase in match number 3 of the Nepal Premier League season 2. Don't miss a moment through our continued live coverage.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Shaheens Beat UAE!

While the senior Pakistani team gears up to take on Zimbabwe shortly, the Shaheens have decimated UAE in an one-sided affair to conclude the group stages with a 100% win record. PAK-A bowled out their opponents for just 59 runs before chasing the total down within 5.2 overs at the West End Park international stadium.

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Squads!

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Newman Nyamhuri

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Match Details!

Fixture: Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri Nation T20I series match number 1

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Date: Tuesday, November 18

Time: 6:30PM (IST) onwards

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Good Evening!

Welcome to each and everyone joining us today for the live coverage of the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Oman Live Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Jitesh Sharma’s Side Eye Comeback After Pakistan A Defeat

  2. Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, NPL 2025: Lamichhane Strikes Twice; Kings In Control|POA 108/5 (11.3)

  3. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Nitish Reddy Rejoins Squad Amid Uncertainty Over Shubman Gill - Report

  4. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Bennett-Marumani Start Strong|ZIM 26/0 (3.3)

  5. Women’s Premier League 2026: When And Where Will Upcoming WPL Edition Be Played? Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

  4. ATP 2025 Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Set To Renew Rivalry With Jannik Sinner After Downing Auger-Aliassime In Last 4 Round

  5. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

  2. Maharashtra BJP Halts Induction Of Palghar Leader Linked To 2020 Mob Lynching

  3. Delhi pollution: SC For long-term Solution, Refuses To Ban Polluting Activities

  4. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Meet PM Modi On Monday, November 17

  5. The Secret Artists Of Corporate India

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  2. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  3. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

  4. China Warns Of Shift In Stance If US-South Korea Alliance Moves To Contain Beijing

  5. In Reversal, Trump Says House Republicans Should Vote To Release Epstein Files — 'We Have Nothing To Hide'

World News

  1. Washington’s Move Ignites Fear Of War With Venezuela

  2. At Least 42 Indians Feared Dead as Mecca–Madinah Bus Collides with Tanker in Saudi Arabia

  3. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  4. Trump Warns Of Harsh Penalties For Nations Trading With Russia As New Sanctions Advance

  5. Nepal Announces March 5 Parliamentary Election Schedule

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar