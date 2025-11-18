Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Bennett-Marumani Start Strong|ZIM 26/0 (3.3)

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: ZIM Going Strong|72/1 (8)
Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani got off to a perfect start, scoring more than 10 runs an over in the powerplay. Just as Pakistan needed a wicket desperately, Mohammad Nawaz removed Marumani for a score of 30 off 22.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Action Begins!
We are underway for the first match of this T20I Tri Nation series 2025. Zimbabwe are off the mark rightaway. Brian Benett smashes 2 fours off Shaheen Afridi in the first ball and then in the 4th. Quite a positive start for the visitors here.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Pitch Report From Rawalpindi!
"This appears to be a slightly abrasive surface here. It looks a little tacky. When you look at the surface, normally there’s a slight sheen to it when it’s very good for batting. But here, I suppose the ball should sort of stick in the surface and maybe offer a little bit of spin as well. It’s very cold, so you might see fielding errors. And if the dew sets in, the ball will skid on and become easier to bat, and you won’t get enough purchase for the spinners or the fast bowlers. But with the new ball, the hard ball with the seam, if you hit it into the surface, it might do just a little bit because the pitch is quite abrasive." - Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan said in their assessment.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: What Salman Agha Said During Toss?
"We are going to bowl. I think it’s going to be a bit slower, not a typical Pindi track. But there has been very, very heavy dew, and that’s been playing a big part. So we just wanted to make use of that. We’ve been playing really well. The last few series we have won, so we just want to carry that momentum into this series as well, and play the same kind of cricket we’ve been playing." - Salman Agha said after winning the toss.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: What Sikander Raza Said During Toss?
"I think this is not the usual Rawalpindi. A lot of Test cricket has been played here recently, so the wickets have started to be slower and on the lower side. So I’m not too fussed about it. Dew is something we cannot control as some training sessions had a lot of dew, but yesterday there wasn’t much at all. We’re hoping there won’t be too much dew in the second innings. Batting first or batting second - it’s okay for us." - Raza gave his views on the Rawalpindi track during toss.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs!
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Salman Agha (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (C), Brendan Taylor (WK), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update!
Pakistan have won the toss and they will be bowling first in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Rawalpindi Weather Forecast!
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Catch Some Nepal Premier League Action!
The Biratnagar Kings have posted 220 runs on the board for Pokhara Avengers to chase in match number 3 of the Nepal Premier League season 2. Don't miss a moment through our continued live coverage.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Shaheens Beat UAE!
While the senior Pakistani team gears up to take on Zimbabwe shortly, the Shaheens have decimated UAE in an one-sided affair to conclude the group stages with a 100% win record. PAK-A bowled out their opponents for just 59 runs before chasing the total down within 5.2 overs at the West End Park international stadium.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Squads!
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Newman Nyamhuri
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Match Details!
Fixture: Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri Nation T20I series match number 1
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Date: Tuesday, November 18
Time: 6:30PM (IST) onwards
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Good Evening!
Welcome to each and everyone joining us today for the live coverage of the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium.