LA Lakers 140-126 Utah Jazz, NBA 2025-26: LeBron James Makes Unprecedented Return
LeBron James certainly didn’t look like he had been away from an NBA court for nearly seven months when he began his unprecedented 23rd season Tuesday night — even if his burning lungs told him otherwise. After reaching another landmark in what is now officially the longest career in league history, James was not at all surprised to return from his lengthy injury absence by fitting in seamlessly with the surging Los Angeles Lakers in yet another victory. James had 11 points, 12 assists and three rebounds while starting and playing 29 minutes in the Lakers’ 140-126 win over the Utah Jazz, kicking off his new season with an impressive playmaking performance.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE