LA Lakers 140-126 Utah Jazz, NBA 2025-26: LeBron James Makes Unprecedented Return

LeBron James certainly didn’t look like he had been away from an NBA court for nearly seven months when he began his unprecedented 23rd season Tuesday night — even if his burning lungs told him otherwise. After reaching another landmark in what is now officially the longest career in league history, James was not at all surprised to return from his lengthy injury absence by fitting in seamlessly with the surging Los Angeles Lakers in yet another victory. James had 11 points, 12 assists and three rebounds while starting and playing 29 minutes in the Lakers’ 140-126 win over the Utah Jazz, kicking off his new season with an impressive playmaking performance.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) and forward Kyle Anderson (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a three-point basket by guard Gabe Vincent during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA 2025-26: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is greeted by guard Bronny James during a timeout in an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Game: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) fights for a rebound with Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson (2) and forward Kevin Love (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) makes his way down the court after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) goes up for a basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) as guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Rui Hachimura watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Championship: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Championship: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) is pressured by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
