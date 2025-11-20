New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: NZ Seal Series 2-0 As Shai Hope Ton Goes In Vain
New Zealand defeated West Indies by five wickets in yet another last-over thriller in Napier, chasing 248 in a rain-hit 34-over contest despite Shai Hope’s superb unbeaten 109 that had carried the visitors from 130 for 6 to 247 for 9. West Indies had their opening when New Zealand slipped to 194 for 5, but Mitchell Santner’s explosive late burst flipped the chase on its head. Devon Conway’s 90 and Rachin Ravindra’s fifty laid the platform before Santner sealed the win with three balls to spare, giving New Zealand a 2-0 series lead.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE