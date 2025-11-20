New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: NZ Seal Series 2-0 As Shai Hope Ton Goes In Vain

New Zealand defeated West Indies by five wickets in yet another last-over thriller in Napier, chasing 248 in a rain-hit 34-over contest despite Shai Hope’s superb unbeaten 109 that had carried the visitors from 130 for 6 to 247 for 9. West Indies had their opening when New Zealand slipped to 194 for 5, but Mitchell Santner’s explosive late burst flipped the chase on its head. Devon Conway’s 90 and Rachin Ravindra’s fifty laid the platform before Santner sealed the win with three balls to spare, giving New Zealand a 2-0 series lead.

New Zealand's Devon Conway bats against the West Indies during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday Nov. 19, 2025. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Matthew Forde
West Indies' Matthew Forde, left, appeals for an LBW against New Zealand's Michael Bracewell during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Jayden Seales
West Indies' Jayden Seales and Roston Chase, right, celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats against the West Indies during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Matthew Forde
West Indies's Matthew Forde bowls against New Zealand during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Shai Hope
West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates making 100 runs against New Zealand during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Romario Shepherd
West Indies' Romario Shepherd bats against New Zealand during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Justin Greaves
West Indies' Justin Greaves bats against New Zealand during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry takes a catch to dismiss the West Indies' Romario Shepherd during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket-Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase walks off after he is bowled by New Zealand's Nathan Smith during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

