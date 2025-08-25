Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr

Pilgrims from Kasganj were travelling to Rajasthan when a truck rammed their tractor-trolley near the Bulandshahr–Aligarh border, police said.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bulandshahr accident, Uttar Pradesh road accident, UP tractor-trolley accident
Among the injured, 12 are children, police said. File Photo; Representational Image
Summary
  • Truck rammed tractor-trolley carrying 61 pilgrims in Bulandshahr; 8 killed, 43 injured.

  • Victims from Kasganj district were en route to Rajasthan’s Jaharpeer for pilgrimage.

  • Truck impounded; officials confirm 12 children among injured, three critical on ventilator.

Eight people, including two children, were killed and 43 others injured when a truck hit a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district early on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr–Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when a canter truck rammed the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people, who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said. He added that the injured were taken to hospitals, including a private facility. "Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support," he said.

According to PTI, the victims were sent to different hospitals for treatment: 10 to Aligarh Medical College, 10 to Bulandshahr district hospital and 23 to Kailash Hospital in Khurja. Police said 10 passengers suffered only minor injuries.

The deceased have been identified as tractor driver E U Babu (40), Rambeti (65), Chandni (12), Ghaniram (40), Mokshi (40), Shivansh (6), Yogesh (50) and Vinod (45), all residents of Kasganj district, PTI reported.

Among the injured, 12 are children, police said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

District Magistrate Shruti, along with SSP Singh and other senior officials, visited the accident site amid drizzle and later met patients in hospital, reported PTI.

The truck involved in the collision was registered in Haryana, and has been impounded, with legal proceedings under way, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

