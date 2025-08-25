Tennis

Ben Shelton Vs Ignacio Buse US Open 2025: American Star Cruise Past Peruvian In Straight Sets

American tennis star Ben Shelton made a commanding start to his US Open 2025 campaign, defeating Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The sixth seed, coming off his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto, needed just over two hours to secure his place in the second round.