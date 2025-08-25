Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Round Of 64 Match Begins

Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Game 1 Begins
Sen wins the brief opening point, earning serve in the process. But he loses it just as soon with an unforced error. The third point is a relatively longer one, with the Indian winning it with a confident smash. He leads 2-1 in the first game.
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Players On Court
Lakshya Sen and Shi Yu Qi are on court and have completed the customary pre-match knocking. Match starting in a few seconds.
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Coming Up Next
The preceding match on Court 2 has just concluded, which means Lakshya Sen's face-off with Shi Yu Qi is coming right up. Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon goes down to Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh 17-21, 18-21 and the stage is now set for the man from Almora to take the fight to the top seed.
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Paris Flashback
The last time Lakshya Sen was in the French capital was for the Paris Olympics, where he heartbreakingly missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish. He must have painful memories, but is looking to turn a new leaf in a new tournament.
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Live Streaming Details
The Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: When Does Match Start?
Lakshya Sen's match is seventh on Court 2. The fifth match, a women's singles encounter between Chen Yu Fei and Anna Tatranova, is currently into its second game. With that in match, Sen's clash should begin roughly around 6:15pm IST, depending on how long the sixth match takes.
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday for the start of the Indian challenge in the BWF World Championships. Lakshya Sen gets his campaign underway against the Chinese top seed, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.