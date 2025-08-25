Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Round Of 64 Match Begins

Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: The Indian finished fourth at the Paris Olympics | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to our live coverage of the opening round men's singles match between India's Lakshya Sen and China's Shi Yu Qi at the BWF World Championships 2025, at the Adidas Arena in Paris on Monday (August 25, 2025). It's a tall order for Sen as he faces the world number one first up, but the 24-year-old has said it's a good opportunity and that he will treat the match like a final. The 21st-ranked Indian had reached the semi-finals at the Macau Open earlier this month and will aim to build on that at the prestigious event, where he had claimed a bronze medal in 2021. Follow the live scores and updates from the badminton match.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Aug 2025, 06:33:55 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Game 1 Begins Sen wins the brief opening point, earning serve in the process. But he loses it just as soon with an unforced error. The third point is a relatively longer one, with the Indian winning it with a confident smash. He leads 2-1 in the first game.

25 Aug 2025, 06:31:32 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Players On Court Lakshya Sen and Shi Yu Qi are on court and have completed the customary pre-match knocking. Match starting in a few seconds.

25 Aug 2025, 06:27:51 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Coming Up Next The preceding match on Court 2 has just concluded, which means Lakshya Sen's face-off with Shi Yu Qi is coming right up. Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon goes down to Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh 17-21, 18-21 and the stage is now set for the man from Almora to take the fight to the top seed.

25 Aug 2025, 06:24:11 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Paris Flashback The last time Lakshya Sen was in the French capital was for the Paris Olympics, where he heartbreakingly missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish. He must have painful memories, but is looking to turn a new leaf in a new tournament.

25 Aug 2025, 05:54:49 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Live Streaming Details The Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

25 Aug 2025, 05:26:30 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: When Does Match Start? Lakshya Sen's match is seventh on Court 2. The fifth match, a women's singles encounter between Chen Yu Fei and Anna Tatranova, is currently into its second game. With that in match, Sen's clash should begin roughly around 6:15pm IST, depending on how long the sixth match takes.