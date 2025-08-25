The Israeli Air Force said it struck several sites in Sanaa, including a military compound housing the presidential palace, a fuel depot, and two power stations. Defence Minister Israel Katz stated, “The IDF has now destroyed the Houthi presidential palace in Yemen and attacked fuel depots and power and electricity stations. We continue to impose an air and naval blockade and are hitting infrastructure targets that are used to promote Houthi terrorism.” However, Netanyahu himself only indicated that the palace had been struck, Hindustan Times reported.