BJP's 2024 Candidate List Released: Controversial MPs Left Out, Replacements Named

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, comprising more than 195 names. The list features notable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 34 Union ministers and ministers of state (MoS), as well as several other prominent individuals. Additionally, the list includes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and two former Chief Ministers.

In Delhi, five candidates have been named, four of whom are replacing incumbent MPs. Gujarat and Rajasthan have 15 candidates, but five of the sitting MPs would be out. Additionally, several candidates including Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, and Jayant Sinha, who have in the past few years found themselves embroiled in controversy, have been left out.