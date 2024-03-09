Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Hails BJP In Arunachal; Several Seat-Sharing Talks With BJP Remain Inconclusive

Hailing the development work done by BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi on Saturday said the kind of work done by his government in the last five years in the Northeast, the Congress would have taken 20 years to do it.

"Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we have done in the last five years in the Northeast", PM Modi said at a public meeting in Itanagar.

"The Northeast is going to become a strong link in India's trade, tourism and other relations with South Asia and East Asia. Today, projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have been unveiled here," he said.