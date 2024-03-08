PM Modi To Inaugurate Sela Tunnel In Arunachal Pradesh | Why Is It Strategically Important For India?

History of the project

The Sela Tunnel project was constructed at a cost of about Rs 825 crore and was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019.

It has been constructed using the new Austrian Tunnelling Method and incorporates safety features of the highest standards, said a press release by PIB.

Delays, attributed to various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic, have since been overcome.

The project comprises two tunnels – a 980-meter single-tube tunnel and a 1.5 km-long second tunnel equipped with an escape tube for emergencies.

The region gained historical significance in 1962 when Chinese troops clashed with Indian forces, resulting in the occupation of Tawang town on October 24 of that year.