Explained: What's Causing Bengaluru Water Crisis? How Is Karnataka Govt Responding to It?

With declining groundwater levels, diminishing reservoirs, insufficient rainfall, dried-up borewells, water supply cuts, and long queues of women holding empty buckets —Bengaluru is facing one of the biggest water crises in its history.

The city presently has access to about 1,850 million litres per day (MLD) and needs at least 1,680 MLD more to meet its water needs.

The IT hub is facing a severe water shortage and residents are complaining that water tanker companies are charging high prices, taking advantage of the water scarcity. The Karnataka government has taken several measures to address the pressing issue. We explain.