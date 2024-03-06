Bengaluru Water Crisis: Borewell At Dy CM's House 'Dried Up', Gated Society Asks Residents To Use Wet Wipes

Water crisis has severly hit Karnataka's Bengaluru and other areas, prompting the state government to announce setting up of control rooms, helpline numbers at Taluk level and a residential complex in the capital city to urge its residents to use wet wipes and disposable to conserve water.

The Bengaluru water crisis is said to have been caused by a number of reasons, including a lack of rainfall, depleting groundwater, inadequate infrastructural planning, and the influence of water tanker operations.

