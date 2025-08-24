Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

At 33 years old, Marton Fucsovics became the second-oldest player to win the Winston-Salem Open, only behind Adrian Mannarino, who was 34 when he claimed the title in 2022

  • Marton Fucsovics beats Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in see-saw final

  • Hungarian wins his third tour crown at age of 33

  • His first career title came in Geneva back in 2018

Marton Fucsovics captured his third ATP Tour title at the Winston-Salem Open after a gripping final against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Fucsovics seemed to be cruising towards victory with a 6-3 5-1 lead, but he wasted a championship point with a double fault and nearly saw his advantage slip away as Van de Zandschulp rallied to go 6-5 up, forcing his opponent to serve to stay in the set.

Having also failed to serve out the match at 5-2 and 5-4, Fucsovics eventually regained his composure to force a tie-break.

After overcoming his late-match nerves, the Hungarian took advantage of a series of unforced errors from Van de Zandschulp to win his first hard-court title, 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Winning just his third tour crown at the age of 33, Fucsovics said: "I'm speechless, really. I had a long career, a couple of trophies.

"Actually, this is my third. I'm 33 and a half years old. So, I belong to the older generation, but I'm still here, winning an ATP 250.

"So I will keep on fighting. I'm enjoying tennis right now. I'm going to play as long as I can. I love this sport, so it's very emotional for me."

Elsewhere, Diana Shnaider extended her impressive run in WTA Tour-level finals by claiming victory at the Monterrey Open, overcoming fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4 4-6 6-4 to win the WTA 500 title.

Romanian Sorana Cirstea claimed her first WTA title in over four years by securing a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Ann Li in Cleveland.

Currently ranked 112th as she returns from foot surgery, Cirstea had to battle through qualifying to reach the main draw.

Data Debrief: Fucsovics proves age is just a number

At 33 years old, Marton Fucsovics became the second-oldest player to win the Winston-Salem Open, only behind Adrian Mannarino, who was 34 when he claimed the title in 2022.

Fucsovics has now managed ATP titles in consecutive seasons, following last year's victory in Bucharest. His first career title came in Geneva back in 2018.

A familiar face at the Winston-Salem Open, Fucsovics was making his eighth appearance in North Carolina this year.

