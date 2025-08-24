Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

One of the main crops in Beed is soybean, which is 93 per cent self-pollinated, meaning that it doesn’t need any intervention to ripen. The remaining seven per cent must be cross-pollinated. But if bees keep migrating to cities, that seven per cent will be lost, both in terms of yield and its quality. “Some farmers here don’t understand the impact of even small percentage on overall yields, and thus out,” said Jadhav.