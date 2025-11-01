Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

The INDIA bloc has released a 10-point resolution focused on EBC empowerment. It pledges to enact a law protecting EBCs from atrocities, modelled on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and to raise EBC reservation in panchayats and municipal bodies from 20 per cent to 30 per cent, taking the total cap to 50 per cent. The bloc also promises land distribution to landless SC, ST, OBC, and EBC families, enforcement of Article 15(5) for private institution admissions, and 50 per cent reservation for these groups in government contracts up to ₹25 crore. A regulatory authority will be set up to oversee and implement these reservation measures.