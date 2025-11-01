Bihar Elections: Women Vote More Than Men, But Win Less

The significance of women voters in Bihar is clear in their high turnout. Women have consistently voted in larger numbers than men in the last three Assembly elections. In 2020, women’s turnout was 59.69 per cent, compared to 54.45 per cent for men. The gap grew wider in 2015, when 60.48 per cent of women voted, compared to 53.32 per cent of men. In 2010, women’s turnout was 54.49 per cent, while men’s was 51.12 per cent. This has shaped Bihar’s welfare priorities. Over nearly two decades in office, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has rolled out initiatives targeted at women, including 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats, the cycle scheme for schoolgirls, and Prohibition. Support networks such as self-help groups, now numbering around 11 lakh, and the Jeevika programme with 1.4 crore members, have further strengthened his women-centric constituency.