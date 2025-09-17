Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment To Ladki Bahin Yojana Ahead Of Elections

Maharashtra increases budget allocation for the Ladki Bahin Yojana and plans to introduce digital literacy programs for women entrepreneurs.
With assembly elections approaching, the scheme is central to the ruling coalition’s campaign, though critics label it an “electoral gimmick.”
Rural women credit the ₹1,500 monthly aid for improving their livelihoods, education, and family well-being.
The Maharashtra government has firmly dismissed speculations about scrapping the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme aimed at empowering women through financial assistance. In a statement issued on Wednesday, state officials reiterated their commitment to the program, emphasizing its role in fostering economic independence and social upliftment for women across the state.
Launched in August 2024 by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana provides a monthly financial aid of ₹1,500 to eligible women aged 21–65 years from economically weaker sections. The scheme targets women with a family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh per annum, aiming to support over 2.5 crore beneficiaries. It draws inspiration from similar women-centric welfare programs, such as Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Yojana, and has been hailed as a game-changer for women’s financial empowerment in Maharashtra.
The initiative also includes additional benefits like skill development programs, healthcare access, and vocational training to enhance employability and self-reliance among women. Since its inception, the scheme has disbursed funds to millions of women, significantly impacting rural and semi-urban households.
Recent rumors, fueled by political opponents and unverified social media claims, suggested that the government might discontinue the scheme due to budgetary constraints or political shifts ahead of the 2025 state assembly elections. These speculations caused widespread concern among beneficiaries, prompting the government to issue a swift rebuttal.
On September 17, 2025, a senior official from the Women and Child Development Department clarified, “The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a cornerstone of our commitment to women’s empowerment. There is no question of scrapping it. The government is fully dedicated to ensuring its seamless implementation.” The statement was backed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who assured that funds for the scheme are secure and disbursements will continue uninterrupted.
The Maharashtra government, as cited by PTI< highlighted the scheme’s success in transforming lives, particularly for women in rural areas. “This is not just financial aid; it’s about giving women the dignity and resources to stand on their own,” said a spokesperson during a press briefing in Mumbai. The scheme has been credited with enabling women to meet daily expenses, invest in small businesses, and support their families’ education and healthcare needs.
According to The Hindu, to further strengthen the program, the state has allocated additional funds in the 2025–26 budget to expand its reach and introduce complementary initiatives, such as digital literacy programs for women entrepreneurs. The government also plans to integrate feedback from beneficiaries to enhance the scheme’s effectiveness.