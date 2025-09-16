Bihar Government Rolls Out Interest-Free Education Loans For Class 12 Graduates

In addition to waiving the interest on loans, the government has also extended the repayment period for loans up to ₹2 lakh. Previously, students were required to repay such loans in 60 monthly instalments, or five years. The new provision allows repayment in 84 monthly instalments, giving students up to seven years to complete the process. This change is expected to ease the repayment burden and provide more financial flexibility for graduates entering the workforce.