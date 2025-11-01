Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Slams NDA’s ‘26-Second’ Bihar Manifesto Launch

Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary stayed back to brief reporters on the key highlights of the 39-page manifesto, but the Opposition asserted that the BJP had “silenced” its ally. “Why wasn’t Nitishji allowed to speak? Why are they even hesitant to mention his name? If they don’t want to project him as chief minister, they should say it openly,” Congress media and publicity department chairperson Pawan Khera said. “For the first time, we’ve seen a sitting chief minister of 20 years being silenced in this way. It’s truly shameful,” The Telegraph reported.