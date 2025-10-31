Bihar Elections: Is This Nitish Kumar's Final Innings Or Will He, Again, Be Chief Minister?

From 1980 to 1998, Bihar’s per capita income grew at just 1.1 per cent annually, compared to India’s 3.2 per cent, meaning Biharis needed 63 years to double their income—exceeding life expectancy—while Indians did so in 22 years. In 2019-2021, 33.76 per cent of Biharis lived in multidimensional poverty, surpassing Jharkhand’s 28.81 per cent, dropping to 26.59 per cent by 2021-2023, yet Bihar remains India’s poorest state. Low literacy, high infant mortality, and unemployment persist, even as other states reaped the post-liberalisation gains. Bihar’s stagnation stems from identity politics that has sidelined economic capacity-building for decades. The 2025 election has revived this debate, amplified by Prashant Kishor’s entry and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) critiques. Since Lalu Yadav’s 2005 ouster, though Kumar’s Janata Dal-United) (JD-U) and the BJP coalition has dominated the political scene, the alliance has been unstable—(JD-U) exiting the BJP in 2015, rejoining in 2017, leaving in 2022, and realigning in 2024—and this has turned development into a vote-mobilising tactic amid anti-incumbency whispers.