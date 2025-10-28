Nitish Kumar’s 2025 Test: Can The Engineer Chief Minister Reinvent Himself Again?

The 2025 election will decide not only whether Nitish Kumar can extend his unprecedented run in office, but also how history will remember him, as a reformer who restored order, or as a pragmatist who mastered the art of political survival.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar, the engineer socialist, whose political journey from a small-town technocrat to a nine-time Chief Minister mirrors Bihar’s own transformation. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nitish Kumar's rise from a socialist activist to Bihar’s most enduring Chief Minister reflects decades of political adaptation and reformist zeal.

  • As Union Minister in the Vajpayee government, Kumar gained a reputation for administrative efficiency. His tenure as Bihar CM since 2005 has been marked by governance reforms

  • Despite multiple alliance shifts between the BJP and RJD-led blocs, Nitish remains a central figure in Bihar politics. The 2025 election will test his ability to balance continuity with change amid growing anti-incumbency and voter fatigue.

As Bihar has chugged into campaign mode ahead of the November 2025 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again finds himself at the centre of the state’s political stage. Leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumar remains both the coalition’s strongest face and its most polarising figure, the leader carrying the dual weight of incumbency and expectation. Recent opinion polls suggest a razor-thin contest, with the NDA polling around 41.3 per cent against 39.7 per cent for the opposition Mahagathbandhan. For Kumar, the road to another term depends on whether his appeal for continuity and governance can outweigh public fatigue with his long tenure.

His advantage lies in his stronghold over upper-caste and non-Yadav vote clusters, visible improvements in infrastructure, and the BJP-led Centre’s support, which has helped Bihar access resources and welfare funds. Yet, beneath the numbers lies a larger story, one that of Nitish Kumar, the engineer socialist, whose political journey from a small-town technocrat to a nine-time Chief Minister mirrors Bihar’s own transformation.

Early Years, JP Movement

Nitish Kumar, who has dominated Bihar’s politics for close to three decades, was born in a modest Kurmi family in Bakhtiyarpur, near Patna, on March 1, 1951. His father, Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh, was a freedom fighter and Ayurvedic practitioner whose principles deeply shaped Kumar’s worldview. After completing a degree in electrical engineering from the Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT Patna), he worked briefly with the Bihar State Electricity Board. But politics, with its promise of reform and social change, soon called. His entry into public life was fuelled by idealism and the wave of political activism that swept through Bihar in the 1970s.

Related Content
Related Content

His political awakening came during the Jayaprakash Narayan-led JP Movement of 1974–75. The anti-Emergency struggle became his training ground, where he gained a reputation for discipline and grassroots mobilisation. Like many of his contemporaries, he was jailed for protesting against Indira Gandhi’s government.

Kumar first contested the 1977 Assembly election from Harnaut on a Janata Party ticket but lost. He returned in 1985 to win the same seat, marking his entry into the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Four years later, he moved to national politics, winning the Lok Sabha election from Barh in 1989. Known for his administrative clarity and pragmatism, he became a close associate of George Fernandes. In 1994, the two founded the Samata Party after breaking away from the Janata Dal, laying the groundwork for Kumar’s long and often uneasy partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking The Route To Delhi

Kumar’s years in New Delhi during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government (1998–2004) were instrumental in shaping his reputation as a technocrat and clean administrator. He held several key portfolios, including Railways, Surface Transport, and Agriculture. As Railway Minister, he was credited with initiating reforms to improve passenger safety and punctuality, while his later stint saw the introduction of internet-based ticketing and expansion of train connectivity to underserved regions. 

In the agriculture and transport ministries, he focused on improving rural infrastructure and farm credit systems. His administrative acumen and emphasis on accountability distinguished him in a political era often defined by patronage and populism.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and JD (U) senior leader Nitish Kumar at a by-election rally at on August 11, 2014 in Hajipur, India. This was first time after two decades that the two leaders shared a dias. The joint rally of Lalu and Nitish kicked off the byelection campaign of secular alliance of RJD, JD(U) and Congress for 10 assembly seats of Bihar that would go to vote on August 21. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar Share Dais After Two Decades - Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times
Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

BY Pritha Vashisth

Back To Bihar

Nitish Kumar’s defining political chapter began in March 2000, when he was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time. That stint lasted just seven days, as he failed to prove a majority in the Assembly. Five years later, in November 2005, he returned to power after the JD(U)-BJP alliance defeated the RJD, ending fifteen years of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule.

As Chief Minister, Kumar pursued an ambitious governance agenda. His focus on law and order, roads, girls’ education, and women’s empowerment marked a clear break from Bihar’s past image of misrule. Initiatives such as expanding school enrolment, enforcing prohibition, and introducing 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats earned him the sobriquet Sushasan Babu, Mr Good Governance. His 2010 re-election cemented his image as a reformer who balanced efficiency with political acumen.

Kumar’s career, however, has been equally defined by his political flexibility or, as critics put it, opportunism. He broke with the BJP in 2013 over Narendra Modi’s prime ministerial projection, then forged the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and Congress in 2015, returning to power with a sweeping mandate. In 2017, he abruptly resigned, only to rejoin the NDA within 24 hours. In 2022, he again left the BJP to align once more with the RJD and Congress.

By early 2024, Kumar had returned to the NDA fold, becoming Chief Minister for a record ninth time. His frequent realignments, while controversial, underline his political instinct for survival and his grasp of Bihar’s coalition-driven landscape.

Raghopur, part of the Vaishali district, is a predominantly rural constituency. The key issues influencing voters here include agriculture and irrigation concerns, rural infrastructure development, employment opportunities, and access to healthcare and education. - ANI News
Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

BY Outlook News Desk

Over nearly two decades in power, Kumar has overseen a visible transformation of Bihar’s governance. His emphasis on infrastructure, prohibition, women’s reservation, and rural electrification has left a lasting mark. Yet, as the 2025 elections near, he faces perhaps his toughest test. Unemployment, migration, and voter fatigue threaten to erode his goodwill, while his shifting alliances raise questions about consistency.

Even so, Nitish Kumar remains one of India’s most enduring political survivors, a leader who has repeatedly reinvented himself in a state defined by shifting loyalties and sharp social divides. His journey, from a young socialist engineer inspired by Jayaprakash Narayan to the architect of Bihar’s administrative turnaround, mirrors the story of modern Bihar itself: complex, resilient, and deeply political.

The 2025 election will determine not only whether he can extend his unprecedented run, but how history will remember him — as a reformer who restored order, or a pragmatist who perfected the art of survival.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  3. Indore Molestation Case: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash Over Comments On Australian Women Cricketers

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. Prithvi Shaw Cracks Third Fastest Double Hundred In Ranji Trophy History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  5. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  3. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’