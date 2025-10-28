Nitish Kumar’s 2025 Test: Can The Engineer Chief Minister Reinvent Himself Again?

As Bihar has chugged into campaign mode ahead of the November 2025 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again finds himself at the centre of the state’s political stage. Leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumar remains both the coalition’s strongest face and its most polarising figure, the leader carrying the dual weight of incumbency and expectation. Recent opinion polls suggest a razor-thin contest, with the NDA polling around 41.3 per cent against 39.7 per cent for the opposition Mahagathbandhan. For Kumar, the road to another term depends on whether his appeal for continuity and governance can outweigh public fatigue with his long tenure.