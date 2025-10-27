Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

Raghopur has historically been a stronghold for the RJD, with Tejashwi Yadav winning the seat in the last two assembly elections. Will anything change in 2025?

Outlook News Desk
Bihar elections
Raghopur, part of the Vaishali district, is a predominantly rural constituency. The key issues influencing voters here include agriculture and irrigation concerns, rural infrastructure development, employment opportunities, and access to healthcare and education. Photo: ANI News
  • Tejashwi Yadav is emphasizing development, education, employment, and infrastructure in Raghopur while promoting statewide welfare initiatives and job creation schemes.

  • The constituency has historically been dominated by the Yadav family, with Tejashwi securing decisive victories in 2015 and 2020 against BJP rivals.

  • Raghopur’s electorate is predominantly rural, with men at 55 percent and women 45 percent. Key voter concerns include education, jobs, infrastructure, agriculture, flood management, and healthcare.

As the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaches, Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition and RJD's Chief Ministerial candidate, is intensifying his campaign with a focus on his home constituency, Raghopur, and broader state issues.

Tejashwi officially filed his nomination from Raghopur on October 15, 2025, accompanied by his parents, former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and sister Misa Bharti. He emphasised that this election is not just about his personal victory but about ushering in a new era of development for Raghopur and Bihar

Addressing voter concerns, Tejashwi acknowledged issues such as the lack of a degree college, limited job opportunities, and unfulfilled promises from the RJD government. He pledged to prioritize education, employment, and infrastructure development in the region

Statewide, Tejashwi is campaigning on a platform of job creation, women's safety, and improved governance. He has proposed legislation to guarantee at least one government job per family and introduced welfare schemes like the 'Mai-Bahan' scheme, offering Rs 2,500 monthly to women, increased pensions for widows, and subsidized utilities

Tejashwi's campaign is also marked by a strong opposition to the current government's policies, accusing them of neglecting Bihar's development and failing to attract industries. He has vowed to prioritize industrial growth and job creation if elected.

How Raghopur Votes? 

Raghopur, part of the Vaishali district, is a predominantly rural constituency. The key issues influencing voters here include agriculture and irrigation concerns, rural infrastructure development, employment opportunities, and access to healthcare and education. Local development projects, electricity supply, road connectivity, and flood management are perennial issues, given the region’s susceptibility to seasonal flooding and infrastructural challenges.

The seat has been a stronghold of the Yadav family with Lalu Prasad Yadav winning in 1995 and 2000, Rabri Devi winning in 2005.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi achieved a decisive victory in the Raghopur constituency, continuing the family’s enduring political influence in the region. He won in 2015 too. Tejashwi secured 97,404 votes, which accounted for 49.8 percent of the total votes cast. His nearest rival, Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 59,230 votes (30.3 per cent), leaving Tejashwi with a commanding margin of 38,174 votes (19.5 per cent). The results reflect the electorate’s continued trust in the RJD leadership and the personal appeal of Tejashwi in the constituency.

In the 2020 elections, men comprised 55 per cent of the voters (1,76,197), while women made up 45 per cent (1,44,249) of the electorate. In Bihar’s broader electoral landscape, women voters are increasingly influential, although reports indicate that around 23 lakh women voters were removed from the rolls in 2020, primarily affecting Dalit and Muslim communities in constituencies with close contests.

In the 2015 elections, Tejaswi won the election by securing 91,236 votes. BJP’s Satish Kumar, who held the seat from 2010, was second securing 68,503 votes.

In 2010, Rabri Devi lost by nearly 10,000 votes to Satish Kumar who was then in JD(U). Kumar secured 64,222 votes.

