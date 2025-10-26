Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, JD(U) expelled 11 leaders for anti-party activities to maintain discipline and consolidate support for Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate.
The NDA and Mahagathbandhan are preparing for a highly competitive contest, with key issues including employment, caste politics, corruption allegations, and voter roll controversies shaping the electoral narrative.
The expulsions and alliance strategies signal efforts to present a united front and capitalize on anti-incumbency, with development, governance, and caste dynamics expected to heavily influence voter behavior in the 243-member assembly.
In a major move ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] has expelled 11 leaders for alleged anti-party activities. The list includes former ministers and ex-MLAs, highlighting the party’s efforts to maintain discipline and consolidate its position in poll-bound Bihar.
The expulsions come as the JD(U) prepares for intense competition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other political contenders. Party officials said the decision was necessary to ensure unity and discipline among cadre and leadership, especially with elections scheduled in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and counting on November 14.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reiterated support for Nitish Kumar as the JD(U)’s chief ministerial candidate, underlining the party’s commitment to a cohesive election strategy.
NDA vs Mahagathbandhan
The JD(U), part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with the BJP, LJP (Rashtriya), HAM (Secular), and RLM, has finalized its seat-sharing arrangements, with both the BJP and JD(U) contesting 101 seats each.
Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), led by the RJD, has officially announced Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. The alliance, which includes the Congress, Left parties, and VIP, focuses on employment, youth issues, and anti-incumbency. Tejashwi Yadav has pledged a government job for every household in Bihar, with the RJD contesting 143 seats and Yadav himself contesting from Raghopur.
The JD(U) expulsions reflect broader challenges in Bihar politics, where internal dissent and anti-party activities have occasionally threatened alliances. The Mahagathbandhan has also faced friction over seat-sharing arrangements, leading to disputes in several constituencies.
With the Bihar Assembly elections just weeks away, both major alliances are ramping up campaigning and strategic planning. The JD(U)’s recent action of expelling anti-party leaders signals a determined effort to maintain discipline and present a united front, while the Mahagathbandhan seeks to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiment.
Observers say the coming weeks will be crucial in shaping voter perception, with development, caste dynamics, and governance issues likely to influence electoral outcomes in the 243-member assembly