“BJP restoring upper caste feudalism in Bihar”: CPI(ML) Dipankar Bhattacharya

Let me give you an example. In Tarari assembly constituency in Bhojpur district, our candidate, Madan Chandravanshi, was assaulted thrice on a single day during his campaign through upper caste-dominated villages. The key factor is that the feudal upper caste people still cannot accept a lower caste political activist campaigning in an upper-caste dominated village.

This kind of tension prevailed in the 1960s, ‘70s and 80s but had eroded after the 2000s. That has now revived with intensification of caste-based polarisation. It may or may not result in violence, but the tension is palpable. There is discomfort even among some BJP and Janata Dal (United) leaders from backward castes.