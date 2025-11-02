Dularchand Yadav Killing: Bihar ex-MLA Anant Singh, 2 others Arrested Over Mokama Murder

On the motive behind Yadav's murder, SSP Patna, Kartikeya K Sharma said, "... On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case... Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue.