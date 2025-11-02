Dularchand Yadav Killing: Bihar ex-MLA Anant Singh, 2 others Arrested Over Mokama Murder

Dularchand Yadav, a 75-year-old Jan Suraaj worker, was gunned down in Mokama, reviving fears of Jungle Raj ahead of the 2025 Bihar assembly election.
Immediately, rivals began to trade blame, with the killing being attributed to political rivalries.
On Sunday morning, Bihar police arrested former MLA and NDA candidate Anant Singh and two others in connection with what has been termed the Mokama murder.
In the early hours of Sunday, November 2, former Bihar MLA Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav, PTI reports.
Singh is an electoral candidate from Mokama, running on a ticket of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the NDA alliance, while Yadav was a Jan Suraaj worker. This had sparked talk that the killing, which took place just ahead of the 2025 Bihar election polling, were politically motivated.
During a late-night joint press conference with Patna District Magistrate Thyagarajan S. M., Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, confirmed the arrest.
“Police have arrested three persons — Anant Singh, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram — in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav.” According to Yadav’s post-mortem report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance, the SSP said.
“Therefore, the post-mortem report and preliminary investigation suggest that it’s a case of murder,” he added.
Investigations also revealed that all three were present at the time of the incident, Sharma said.
A multiple-term former MLA, whose wife Neelam Devi is currently the Mokama MLA, has also been booked for model code of conduct violation for incidences wherein he moved about in large cavalcades.
When asked about the killing of Yadav, Singh had admitted to a clash between his supporters and the deceased, but also sought to put the blame on Suraj Bhan, his old rival in the underworld and local politics, whose wife Veena Devi is contesting the seat on an RJD ticket.
On the motive behind Yadav's murder, SSP Patna, Kartikeya K Sharma said, "... On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case... Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue.
