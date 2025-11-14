Bihar Election: JDU's Anant Kumar Singh Wins Mokama By 91,416 Votes

Anant Kumar Singh won Mokama with 91,416 votes, defeating RJD's Veena Devi by 28,206 votes after 25 rounds of counting.
Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Kumar Singh secured victory in the Mokama assembly constituency, polling 91,416 votes against Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Veena Devi's 63,210 votes, a margin of 28,206 votes. Counting concluded after 25 rounds at the designated center in Patna district, where postal ballots were tabulated first, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) rounds starting at 8 a.m. Singh, currently in jail following his arrest on November 2 in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav, maintained a lead from early trends
The Mokama seat, a general category constituency in Patna district comprising Ghoswari, Mokama, and Pandarak blocks along with 11 gram panchayats, saw eight candidates in the fray. The by-election formed part of the 243-seat Bihar assembly polls, conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with Mokama voting in the first phase at 64% turnout from an electorate of approximately 3 lakh voters across relevant polling stations.
Historically, Singh has dominated Mokama, known for its "bahubali" politics. He won in 2005 and 2010 as JD(U), in 2015 as an Independent, and in 2020 as RJD with 78,721 votes (52.99% share). This 2025 win marks his return to JD(U) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), contributing to the coalition's leads in 185 seats statewide (BJP: 84, JD(U): 77, LJP(RV): 22, others: 2) against the Mahagathbandhan's 51.