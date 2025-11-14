Bihar Election: JDU's Anant Kumar Singh Wins Mokama By 91,416 Votes

Historically, Singh has dominated Mokama, known for its "bahubali" politics. He won in 2005 and 2010 as JD(U), in 2015 as an Independent, and in 2020 as RJD with 78,721 votes (52.99% share). This 2025 win marks his return to JD(U) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), contributing to the coalition's leads in 185 seats statewide (BJP: 84, JD(U): 77, LJP(RV): 22, others: 2) against the Mahagathbandhan's 51.