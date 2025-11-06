"He Will Get More Votes From Jail;" Strongmen’s Shadow Over Bihar Elections 2025

Phase one of the Bihar Election 2025 is underway in Mokama on November 6, 2025.

Mokama, Patna’s river-bank constituency, has become a mirror to the state’s legacy of strongmen in politics.

This dynamic was brought to the fore with the arrest of Anant Kumar Singh following the killing of Dularchand Yadav, a former gangster and close aide to Lalu Prasad Yadav and a Jan Suraaj worker last week.