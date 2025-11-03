Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

Anant Singh and two aides have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody after the killing of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama, Patna district.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anant Singh, Mokama murder case, Dularchand Yadav, Bihar elections 2025
Police have stepped up security in the poll-bound Mokama area. | Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar Police have arrested 80 people, including JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, over Dular Chand Yadav’s murder.

  • Yadav was killed while campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama, Patna.

  • Heavy security has been deployed in the area as investigations and arrests continue.

Bihar Police have arrested 80 people, including JD(U)’s Mokama candidate Anant Singh, in connection with the killing of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, PTI reported.

Singh and two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, were taken into custody in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and later remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Patna court.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Kartikeya Sharma told PTI, “We have so far registered five FIRs and arrested 80 people, including Singh, in connection with Yadav's murder and other related incidents. More arrests are expected as investigations into the FIRs are on.”

Yadav died on Thursday while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area. According to Yadav's post-mortem examination report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance, the SSP said.

“The post-mortem examination report and preliminary investigation suggest this is a case of murder,” Sharma added.

Related Content
Related Content

Police have stepped up security in the poll-bound Mokama area. “A large number of security personnel has been deployed in Mokama area. While 13 companies of Central Armed Police Force are camping in the area, two units of Special Task Force (STF) and four Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of Patna Police have also been deployed”, the SSP said.

Singh was picked up from his house in Barh, around 200 kilometres from Bihar capital Patna.

Earlier, DGP Vinay Kumar said, “Strict action will be taken against those who violate the election model code of conduct. People who take the law into their own hands will not be spared.”

Reacting to Singh’s arrest, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “It was expected… it should have been done earlier. This is the 'jungle raaj' in Bihar, where murders are happening like anything. Recently, a father-son duo were killed in Ara.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Indian Women Trump South Africa, History To Be Crowned First-Time World Champions

  2. Meet Shafali Verma, India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

  3. IND Vs SA Final: Deepti Becomes First To Complete 200 Runs, 15 Wickets Double In Single Women's WC Edition

  4. India Vs South Africa Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Shatters Record For Most Runs In Women's World Cup Knockouts

  5. IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

  2. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

  3. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  4. KSRTC Offers Free Bus Travel For Cancer Patients Across Kerala

  5. Multi-Party Alliance In Tamil Nadu Vows Supreme Court Battle Against Centre's 'SIR' Overreach

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start