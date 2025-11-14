Bihar Election Result: JDU's Anant Singh Leads; Veena Devi Trails in Mokama

Anant Singh is JDU's Mokama candidate
Singh is currently under investigation for murder, and in jail.
The JDU candidate is leading in the early voting count by at least 1,800 votes.
Janata Dal United JD(U) candidate and political strongman Anant Singh is leading from the Mokama seat in Patna as the counting of votes is underway for the Bihar assembly elections 2025. His most significant rival, Veena Devi, a candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is trailing in the seat. Devi is the wife of Surajbhan Singh, the rival Bahubali of Anant Singh.
Singh is ahead of Devi by a margin of over 1,800 votes, the Election Commission website showed after the second round of counting, with 23 more rounds pending.
Anant Singh is currently in jail after his arrest in a murder case of a Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) supporter. The JSP’s Priyadarshi Piyush is among the top three candidates in Mokama after Singh and Devi.
The contest for the closely-watched Mokama assembly seat in Bihar is centred on a battle between two political heavyweights, Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, with the RJD this time fielding Surajbhan’s wife, Veena Devi, as their candidate. Veena Devi, a former MP, emphasised that her husband, barred from contesting elections due to his criminal record, is now a “changed man.”
In an interview, Veena Devi claimed she could bring reforms to Mokama in the same way she “reformed” her husband. She also criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s development agenda, asserting that improvements have largely been confined to highways and flyovers while basic facilities in villages remain neglected.